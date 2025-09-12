Left Menu

Ex-EPL Stars Aim for Glory in Asian Champions League

Former English Premier League stars such as Ivan Toney, Jesse Lingard, Riyad Mahrez, and Darwin Nunez are expected to make significant impacts in the 2024 Asian Champions League. With clubs like Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal making heavy investments, these players are poised to lead their teams to victory.

The 2024 Asian Champions League is set to feature a blend of former English Premier League talents aiming for success. Saudi clubs, renowned for their financial investments, dominated last season and are poised for another strong showing with stars like Ivan Toney, Riyad Mahrez, and Darwin Nunez leading the charge.

Past successes and hefty spending mark Saudi Arabia's ambitions, with the country's Public Investment Fund investing around $1.5 billion in players. Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli are expected to be strong contenders in this year's tournament, seeking to expand upon their recent achievements in front of eager fans.

Representing the East is Jesse Lingard, leading FC Seoul with high hopes. With strong performances in the South Korean league, Lingard is keen to translate his experience into continental success. As teams gear up, Japanese clubs remain a significant threat, especially with their track record in challenging Saudi dominance.

