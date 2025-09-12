Hayden's Bold Bet: Root Set to End Aussie Century Drought

Left Menu

Former Aussie opener Matthew Hayden is optimistic about Joe Root ending his century drought in Australia during the upcoming Ashes series. Root's performance will be crucial for England's hopes of winning their first away Ashes since 2011. Hayden has even wagered on Root's success in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:50 IST
Joe Root. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australian cricket star Matthew Hayden has expressed confidence that England's star batsman Joe Root will break his century drought in Australia during the Ashes series set for November this year. The series is crucial for both England and Root, who has yet to score a Test century on Aussie soil.

England eyes this series as the ultimate test of their 'Bazball' style, championed by captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, against challenging Australian conditions. Root, despite his prolific form since 2020, needs a century in Australia to enhance his cricketing legacy. On the 'All Over Bar the Cricket' podcast, Hayden boldly declared he'd make a nude run around the MCG if Root misses a century this season.

The Ashes will start in Perth on November 21. Root boasts impressive stats: in 61 Tests post-2021, he amassed 5,720 runs with a strike rate over 62, including 22 centuries. Yet, in 14 Tests in Australia, he averages 35.68 without a century, though his career features 39 Test tons and 13,543 runs. (ANI)

