Local Runners Triumph: Mastering the Mountains in Ladakh

Local runners in Ladakh have once again proven their mettle by dominating high-altitude road races. Tsewang Kundan and Shabir Husain emerged victorious in the Silk Route Ultra and the Khardungla Challenge, respectively.

Kundan conquered the 122-km Silk Route Ultra, notoriously known for its rugged Himalayan path, in 13 hours, 50 minutes, and 01 second. Phunchok Namgail and Skarma Phurbu Tsering completed the podium.

Meanwhile, Husain clinched a hard-fought victory in the 72-km Khardungla Challenge over the world's highest motorable pass at over 17,500 feet. The Ladakh Marathon, recognized as one of the most challenging endurance races globally, highlights local athletes' adaptation to extreme altitudes.

(With inputs from agencies.)