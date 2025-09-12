Neeraj Chopra Eyes Historic World Championships Title Defense

Neeraj Chopra is set to attempt a rare feat by defending his World Championships gold in men's javelin throw. The prestigious event begins this Saturday in Tokyo, with Chopra carrying India's hopes as the sole medal contender.

Having secured gold at the 2023 championships with a throw of 88.17m, Chopra aims to make history. He will battle against Olympic and Diamond League champions, including Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and Germany's Julian Weber, in a highly competitive field.

While Chopra faces a challenging road ahead, his previous successes and a talented Indian team bolster the nation's chances in the athletics showcase. Alongside him, other Indian athletes strive for top honors in various track and field events.