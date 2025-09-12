Left Menu

Erriyon Knighton Hit with Four-Year Doping Ban Ahead of 2028 Olympics

American sprinter Erriyon Knighton, a two-time Olympic finalist, faces a four-year ban for doping, almost certainly ruling him out of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. He was initially cleared due to a 'no-fault' ruling involving contaminated meat, but the ban, starting Friday, will now run until July 2028.

In a significant blow to his athletic career, American sprinter Erriyon Knighton has been handed a four-year ban following a doping conviction for an anabolic steroid. The decision, announced Friday, effectively ends the 21-year-old's hopes of competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld appeals from both the World Anti-Doping Agency and track and field investigators, which called for the maximum suspension after a U.S. tribunal cleared Knighton last year. The ban, now shortened by the two months he served provisionally, is set to conclude in early July 2028.

Knighton's original exoneration stemmed from contamination claims related to trenbolone-tainted meat from a Florida bakery, an explanation accepted by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. Despite finishing fourth in the 2024 Paris Olympics 200m event, he won't face disqualification for the race. Knighton holds silver and bronze from past world championships but failed to qualify for the upcoming event in Tokyo.

