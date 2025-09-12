Pakistan's Promising Squad Sets Sights on Asia Cup Glory

Pakistan's cricket team is kicking off its Asia Cup campaign, starting with matches against Oman and India, aiming to leave a strong impression after their group stage exit in last year's T20 World Cup. Stepping up with a revitalized squad, they seek redemption and a chance to demonstrate their competitive prowess.

With a record of 13 wins in 27 T20Is since their last World Cup disappointment, the team has shown mixed fortunes. They have recorded important victories in series against smaller teams but struggled against stronger sides like New Zealand and Australia. The inclusion of new, aggressive batsmen could bring about the change Pakistan needs.

Bolstered by standout performers such as Saim Ayub and bowler Mohammed Nawaz, who topped the wicket charts in the recent UAE tri-series, Pakistan's diverse squad poses a challenge to rivals. Despite worries about certain players' form and a problematic economy rate, Pakistan remains optimistic as they enter the tournament with heightened anticipation.