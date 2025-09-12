Left Menu

Pakistan's Promising Squad Sets Sights on Asia Cup Glory

With a blend of fresh talent and experienced players, Pakistan begins its Asia Cup campaign against Oman, aiming to rectify past performances. Despite recent struggles against top teams, emerging stars like Saim Ayub and a strong bowling attack provide hope for a successful tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:39 IST
Pakistan's Promising Squad Sets Sights on Asia Cup Glory
Absence of Babar Azam is the biggest talking point for Pakistan. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pakistan's cricket team is kicking off its Asia Cup campaign, starting with matches against Oman and India, aiming to leave a strong impression after their group stage exit in last year's T20 World Cup. Stepping up with a revitalized squad, they seek redemption and a chance to demonstrate their competitive prowess.

With a record of 13 wins in 27 T20Is since their last World Cup disappointment, the team has shown mixed fortunes. They have recorded important victories in series against smaller teams but struggled against stronger sides like New Zealand and Australia. The inclusion of new, aggressive batsmen could bring about the change Pakistan needs.

Bolstered by standout performers such as Saim Ayub and bowler Mohammed Nawaz, who topped the wicket charts in the recent UAE tri-series, Pakistan's diverse squad poses a challenge to rivals. Despite worries about certain players' form and a problematic economy rate, Pakistan remains optimistic as they enter the tournament with heightened anticipation.

TRENDING

1
Central Zone Dominates with Stellar Centuries by Patidar and Rathod

Central Zone Dominates with Stellar Centuries by Patidar and Rathod

 Global
2
Akhilesh Yadav Warns of Nepal-Style Protests Over Vote Theft Allegations

Akhilesh Yadav Warns of Nepal-Style Protests Over Vote Theft Allegations

 India
3
Kiteskraft Productions LLP: Celebrating Visionary Educators and Innovators

Kiteskraft Productions LLP: Celebrating Visionary Educators and Innovators

 India
4
Turmoil Strands Delhi-Kathmandu Bus - A Strong Symbol of Indo-Nepal Ties

Turmoil Strands Delhi-Kathmandu Bus - A Strong Symbol of Indo-Nepal Ties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025