Chelsea Striker Crisis: Liam Delap's Injury Adds to Challenges
Chelsea faces a striker shortage as Liam Delap is sidelined for up to three months with a hamstring injury. Manager Enzo Maresca revealed that Delap's absence coincides with the start of the Champions League. The club's limited options include Joao Pedro and youngsters Marc Guiu and Tyrique George.
Chelsea's striker lineup has taken a significant hit after manager Enzo Maresca confirmed that Liam Delap will be out for up to three months due to a hamstring injury. Delap sustained the injury prior to the international break, adding pressure as the Champions League looms.
With Nicolas Jackson loaned to Bayern Munich, Chelsea finds themselves with limited striker options. Joao Pedro, an offseason acquisition, remains the sole senior center forward available. Meanwhile, promising talents Marc Guiu and Tyrique George are on standby following Guiu's recall from Sunderland.
Attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has resumed partial training after a groin injury kept him out of recent league matches. His fitness will be reassessed ahead of Chelsea's upcoming fixture against Brentford.
