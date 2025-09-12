Cricket Diplomacy or Dispute? Thackeray vs. BJP on India-Pakistan Fixture
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized BJP for allowing India-Pakistan cricket matches amidst political tensions. He questioned BCCI's motives, citing potential financial greed. Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar countered, asserting that international sports should not be influenced by bilateral political issues.
- Country:
- India
Amidst the Indo-Pakistan cricket relations, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has criticized the BJP's stance, accusing them of shifting their ideological stand. Thackeray insists that sports and politics can't coexist when security is at stake.
He urged broadcasters to boycott matches, questioning BCCI's motives behind organizing these fixtures. The BJP, through Maharashtra minister and cricket administrator Ashish Shelar, defended the practice, maintaining that global sporting events should remain neutral and not be held hostage by political tensions.
As the Asia Cup stirs up a political storm, the discourse has looped in past instances of political outreach, challenging historical stands and testing the limits of sports as a diplomatic tool.
(With inputs from agencies.)
