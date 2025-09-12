Guardiola's Tactical Shift: Adapting City for Donnarumma
Pep Guardiola is adapting Manchester City's strategy to integrate Gianluigi Donnarumma, following Ederson's departure. While Ederson excelled in ball distribution, Donnarumma brings different strengths, particularly his shot-stopping ability. Guardiola acknowledges these differences, emphasizing the Italian's presence and skill on the field.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:18 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reshaping the team's tactical approach to accommodate new goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, following the departure of Ederson Moraes.
Ederson, known for his exceptional ball distribution, left a significant legacy at City. Guardiola, however, emphasizes the distinct abilities that Donnarumma, a formidable shot-stopper, brings to the squad.
As Donnarumma prepares for his potential debut against Manchester United, Guardiola highlights the Italian's strengths, focusing on his physical presence and impressive performances in high-stakes matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement