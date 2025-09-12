Left Menu

Guardiola's Tactical Shift: Adapting City for Donnarumma

Pep Guardiola is adapting Manchester City's strategy to integrate Gianluigi Donnarumma, following Ederson's departure. While Ederson excelled in ball distribution, Donnarumma brings different strengths, particularly his shot-stopping ability. Guardiola acknowledges these differences, emphasizing the Italian's presence and skill on the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:18 IST
Guardiola's Tactical Shift: Adapting City for Donnarumma
Pep Guardiola
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reshaping the team's tactical approach to accommodate new goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, following the departure of Ederson Moraes.

Ederson, known for his exceptional ball distribution, left a significant legacy at City. Guardiola, however, emphasizes the distinct abilities that Donnarumma, a formidable shot-stopper, brings to the squad.

As Donnarumma prepares for his potential debut against Manchester United, Guardiola highlights the Italian's strengths, focusing on his physical presence and impressive performances in high-stakes matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement in Visakhapatnam

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement in Visakhapatna...

 India
2
Water Wars: Karnataka and Maharashtra Clash Over Almatti Dam

Water Wars: Karnataka and Maharashtra Clash Over Almatti Dam

 India
3
EU Climate Change Target Faces Delay Amidst Internal Disagreements

EU Climate Change Target Faces Delay Amidst Internal Disagreements

 Global
4
BEML and DIAT Join Forces to Propel Defence Innovation

BEML and DIAT Join Forces to Propel Defence Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025