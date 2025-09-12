Guardiola's Tactical Shift: Adapting City for Donnarumma

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reshaping the team's tactical approach to accommodate new goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, following the departure of Ederson Moraes.

Ederson, known for his exceptional ball distribution, left a significant legacy at City. Guardiola, however, emphasizes the distinct abilities that Donnarumma, a formidable shot-stopper, brings to the squad.

As Donnarumma prepares for his potential debut against Manchester United, Guardiola highlights the Italian's strengths, focusing on his physical presence and impressive performances in high-stakes matches.

