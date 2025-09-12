Eberl's Passionate Defense Amidst Hoeneß Criticism

Max Eberl, the transfer chief of Bayern Munich, passionately defended his role on Friday following criticism from Uli Hoeneß. The club's influential figure accused Eberl of being 'quite sensitive' in handling his responsibilities.

Eberl responded to Hoeneß's remarks by emphasizing that his sensitivity should be seen as passion for his work rather than a weakness. He highlighted his strategic decisions, including hiring Vincent Kompany, which led Bayern to a successful Bundesliga title win, and securing key player contracts.

Despite past setbacks, such as his departure from Leipzig, Eberl remains committed to Bayern. He dismissed rumors of his impending departure, stressing his dedication and desire to continue driving the club towards success.

