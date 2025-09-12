Left Menu

Eberl's Passionate Defense Amidst Hoeneß Criticism

Max Eberl, Bayern Munich's transfer chief, defended his tenure following criticism from club figure Uli Hoeneß. Defining sensitivity as passion rather than weakness, Eberl highlighted his commitment to the club after a challenging start, emphasizing his strategic decisions, including the appointment of Vincent Kompany and critical contract extensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:24 IST
Eberl's Passionate Defense Amidst Hoeneß Criticism
  • Country:
  • Germany

Max Eberl, the transfer chief of Bayern Munich, passionately defended his role on Friday following criticism from Uli Hoeneß. The club's influential figure accused Eberl of being 'quite sensitive' in handling his responsibilities.

Eberl responded to Hoeneß's remarks by emphasizing that his sensitivity should be seen as passion for his work rather than a weakness. He highlighted his strategic decisions, including hiring Vincent Kompany, which led Bayern to a successful Bundesliga title win, and securing key player contracts.

Despite past setbacks, such as his departure from Leipzig, Eberl remains committed to Bayern. He dismissed rumors of his impending departure, stressing his dedication and desire to continue driving the club towards success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement in Visakhapatnam

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement in Visakhapatna...

 India
2
Water Wars: Karnataka and Maharashtra Clash Over Almatti Dam

Water Wars: Karnataka and Maharashtra Clash Over Almatti Dam

 India
3
EU Climate Change Target Faces Delay Amidst Internal Disagreements

EU Climate Change Target Faces Delay Amidst Internal Disagreements

 Global
4
BEML and DIAT Join Forces to Propel Defence Innovation

BEML and DIAT Join Forces to Propel Defence Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025