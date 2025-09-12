Underdog Triumph: Dhakshineshwar Suresh Stuns in Davis Cup Opener

In an astonishing turn of events at the Davis Cup World Group I tie, Dhakshineshwar Suresh overwhelmed Jerome Kym, securing a 1-0 lead for India against Switzerland. Despite being pulled from reserves, Suresh performed beyond expectations, defeating the higher-ranked Swiss player in straight sets, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Captain Rohit Rajpal's decision to field Suresh ahead of Aryan Shah proved to be a masterstroke. The Chennai player's strategic net approaches and reliance on powerful serves overshadowed his low ATP ranking of 626, effectively countering Kym's game, which lacked adaptability.

Exhibiting composure under pressure, Suresh capitalized on critical moments, especially in the tie-breaker, where his authoritative play turned the match in India's favor. His victory paves the way for Sumit Nagal's encounter with Marc-Andrea Huesler, as India eyes further Davis Cup success.