Sumit Nagal Leads Indian Charge at Prestigious Bengaluru Open

International tennis is making its return to Bengaluru, with Sumit Nagal, India's No. 1-ranked singles player, at the forefront of the local challenge. The prestigious 10th edition of the Bengaluru Open, a significant fixture on the ATP Challenger Tour, begins today at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium.

Nagal, regarded as one of India's finest singles players, brings a wealth of experience to the 2026 event. His career boasts highlights such as competing in the Olympic Games and consistently being a pivotal member of India's Davis Cup team. He has also attained a career-high ATP singles ranking in the Top 100 and is on the cusp of breaking a two-decade wait for an Indian singles player's main-draw win at the Australian Open.

In preparation for the Bengaluru Open, Nagal has been focusing on enhancing his fitness and rhythm. "Preparation is key," he emphasized, highlighting the importance of acclimatization. "Coming early, understanding and adapting to the conditions makes a substantial difference, especially at the start of the year," Nagal stated. He shares a profound connection with Bengaluru, where his career milestones began.

Nagal clinched his maiden ATP Challenger title at the Bengaluru Open in 2017, marking a pivotal turning point. "That victory gave me the belief that I belonged at this level," Nagal recalled. He regards the Bengaluru Open as one of the world's best Challenger tournaments, with the city being a preferred base for training, offering him a blend of comfort, good memories, and a supportive atmosphere.

Organized by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association, the tournament offers a $225,000 prize purse and awards 125 ATP ranking points to the singles champion. Running from 5th to 10th January 2026, the Bengaluru Open continues to underscore its stature on the international tennis calendar.

