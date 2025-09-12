Left Menu

Cricket Amidst Tensions: India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, emphasizes the team's focus on the game amid tensions surrounding the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match. Despite geopolitical strains, players remain concentrated on the contest itself, unaffected by external pressures, following the government and BCCI's decisions.

India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, reaffirmed on Friday that the team's singular focus remains on cricket as the BCCI 'aligned itself' with the government's directive to compete against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, sidelining the politically charged tension that accompanies such encounters.

This Sunday, traditional rivals India and Pakistan will clash, marking their first encounter since the border tensions escalated in May, following India's retaliation against terror infrastructure in Pakistan after a tragic attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

Kotak emphasized to the media, during a training session at the ICC Academy ground, that with the BCCI's alignment, the team's primary concern is the game itself. He dismissed external pressures, reiterating the players' commitment to focusing solely on the match, despite the geopolitical noise and calls for severing cricketing ties post the Kashmir attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

