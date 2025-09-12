Nihal Sarin's Strategic Draw at FIDE Grand Swiss

Nihal Sarin played a quick and strategic draw against Matthias Bluebaum in Germany, allowing both players to share leadership with six points after the eighth round at FIDE Grand Swiss.

The competition saw R Vaishali relinquish her lead following a loss to Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva in the women's category, while defending champion Vidit Gujrathi was defeated by Vincent Keymer of Germany.

Russian player Kateryna Lagno capitalized on her white pieces, defeating Mariya Muzychuk of Ukraine to take the lead with 6.5 points, a half-point more than Assaubayeva, Vaishali, and Yuxin Song of China, each with six points.

(With inputs from agencies.)