Left Menu

Nihal Sarin's Strategic Draw at FIDE Grand Swiss

Nihal Sarin shared the lead with Matthias Bluebaum after a quick draw at the FIDE Grand Swiss. As Vaishali lost her lead to Bibisara Assaubayeva, Kateryna Lagno moved to the top with a victory over Mariya Muzychuk. The ongoing competition sees tight races in both the men's and women's sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samarkand | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:34 IST
Nihal Sarin's Strategic Draw at FIDE Grand Swiss
chess
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

Nihal Sarin played a quick and strategic draw against Matthias Bluebaum in Germany, allowing both players to share leadership with six points after the eighth round at FIDE Grand Swiss.

The competition saw R Vaishali relinquish her lead following a loss to Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva in the women's category, while defending champion Vidit Gujrathi was defeated by Vincent Keymer of Germany.

Russian player Kateryna Lagno capitalized on her white pieces, defeating Mariya Muzychuk of Ukraine to take the lead with 6.5 points, a half-point more than Assaubayeva, Vaishali, and Yuxin Song of China, each with six points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

 India
2
Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

 India
3
Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

 United Arab Emirates
4
Union Minister Reviews Flood Impact & Relief Efforts in Sasrali Village

Union Minister Reviews Flood Impact & Relief Efforts in Sasrali Village

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025