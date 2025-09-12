Thrilling Battles Unfold at FIDE Grand Swiss: Chess Rivals Clash
The eighth round of the FIDE Grand Swiss tournament saw exciting matches. Nihal Sarin quickly drew with Matthias Bluebaum, while R Vaishali lost to Bibisara Assaubayeva. Kateryna Lagno defeated Mariya Muzychuk, leading the women's section. Vaishali's next match against Yuxin Song will be crucial for her progress.
The FIDE Grand Swiss tournament continued to showcase thrilling encounters as Grandmaster Nihal Sarin engaged in a swift draw with Matthias Bluebaum of Germany, sharing the lead at six points after eight rounds.
Meanwhile, R Vaishali saw her solo lead falter after a defeat to Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva in the women's section. The reigning champion, Vidit Gujrathi, also faced a setback against Germany's Vincent Keymer.
Russia's Kateryna Lagno capitalized on her white pieces to overcome Mariya Muzychuk from Ukraine, propelling her to 6.5 points, half a point ahead of Assaubayeva, Vaishali, and China's Yuxin Song. In a strategic match of Queen's Gambit accepted, Nihal Sarin opted for a cautious approach, resulting in a 21-move draw.
