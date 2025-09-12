Thrilling Battles Unfold at FIDE Grand Swiss: Chess Rivals Clash

The FIDE Grand Swiss tournament continued to showcase thrilling encounters as Grandmaster Nihal Sarin engaged in a swift draw with Matthias Bluebaum of Germany, sharing the lead at six points after eight rounds.

Meanwhile, R Vaishali saw her solo lead falter after a defeat to Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva in the women's section. The reigning champion, Vidit Gujrathi, also faced a setback against Germany's Vincent Keymer.

Russia's Kateryna Lagno capitalized on her white pieces to overcome Mariya Muzychuk from Ukraine, propelling her to 6.5 points, half a point ahead of Assaubayeva, Vaishali, and China's Yuxin Song. In a strategic match of Queen's Gambit accepted, Nihal Sarin opted for a cautious approach, resulting in a 21-move draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)