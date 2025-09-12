Left Menu

Thrilling Battles Unfold at FIDE Grand Swiss: Chess Rivals Clash

The eighth round of the FIDE Grand Swiss tournament saw exciting matches. Nihal Sarin quickly drew with Matthias Bluebaum, while R Vaishali lost to Bibisara Assaubayeva. Kateryna Lagno defeated Mariya Muzychuk, leading the women's section. Vaishali's next match against Yuxin Song will be crucial for her progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samarkand | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:37 IST
Thrilling Battles Unfold at FIDE Grand Swiss: Chess Rivals Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

The FIDE Grand Swiss tournament continued to showcase thrilling encounters as Grandmaster Nihal Sarin engaged in a swift draw with Matthias Bluebaum of Germany, sharing the lead at six points after eight rounds.

Meanwhile, R Vaishali saw her solo lead falter after a defeat to Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva in the women's section. The reigning champion, Vidit Gujrathi, also faced a setback against Germany's Vincent Keymer.

Russia's Kateryna Lagno capitalized on her white pieces to overcome Mariya Muzychuk from Ukraine, propelling her to 6.5 points, half a point ahead of Assaubayeva, Vaishali, and China's Yuxin Song. In a strategic match of Queen's Gambit accepted, Nihal Sarin opted for a cautious approach, resulting in a 21-move draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

 India
2
Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

 India
3
Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

 United Arab Emirates
4
Union Minister Reviews Flood Impact & Relief Efforts in Sasrali Village

Union Minister Reviews Flood Impact & Relief Efforts in Sasrali Village

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025