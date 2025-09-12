Women Boxers Shine as Men's Squad Exits World Championships Without Medals

Jaismine Lamboria confirmed her spot in the final of the World Boxing Championships, delivering a dominating performance by defeating Venezuela's Omailyn Alcala 5-0 in the 57kg category. This secured yet another medal for India.

Meanwhile, Minakshi assured India of a fourth medal in the non-Olympic 48kg category after outclassing U-19 world champion Alice Pumphrey by the same 5-0 margin.

In contrast, the men's boxing squad experienced a setback, marking the first time in 12 years that they exited without a medal, as Jadumani Singh Mandengbam lost his quarterfinal match to world's reigning champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan.

