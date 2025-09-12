Left Menu

Women Boxers Shine as Men's Squad Exits World Championships Without Medals

Jaismine Lamboria advances to the final in the World Boxing Championships, assuring a medal for India. Despite Minakshi's strong performance, India's men's team fails to secure a medal for the first time in 12 years, concluding their campaign without a podium finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:26 IST
Women Boxers Shine as Men's Squad Exits World Championships Without Medals
Jaismine Lamboria
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jaismine Lamboria confirmed her spot in the final of the World Boxing Championships, delivering a dominating performance by defeating Venezuela's Omailyn Alcala 5-0 in the 57kg category. This secured yet another medal for India.

Meanwhile, Minakshi assured India of a fourth medal in the non-Olympic 48kg category after outclassing U-19 world champion Alice Pumphrey by the same 5-0 margin.

In contrast, the men's boxing squad experienced a setback, marking the first time in 12 years that they exited without a medal, as Jadumani Singh Mandengbam lost his quarterfinal match to world's reigning champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

 India
2
INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

 India
3
Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

 India
4
Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Activity in Poland

Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Activity in Poland

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025