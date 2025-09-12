Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

The Rishikesh Falcons have been officially unveiled as the newest addition to the Uttarakhand Premier League (UKPL) lineup. The eagerly anticipated UKPL season 2 is set to kick off on September 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. This season will see an expanded roster, with eight men's teams and four women's teams, compared to last year's five men's and three women's teams.

Reacting to the announcement, Dev Kesarwani, the owner of Rishikesh Falcons, expressed excitement and ambition for the team. In a statement released by UKPL, Kesarwani said, "Rishikesh Falcons is all about passion, hard work, and heart. We believe that with dedication, talent can turn into legend." He emphasized the team's commitment to inspiring young athletes and being a beacon of courage and excellence both on and off the field.

The Falcons aim to provide a platform for emerging cricketers, enhancing their skills and preparing them for larger stages. The UKPL will commence with the women's tournament on September 23, featuring thrilling matches that lead to a grand finale on September 26. The men's tournament follows, beginning on September 27, with a series of competitive matches culminating in an eliminator and grand final on October 4 and 5.

