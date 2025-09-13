Left Menu

Philipsen Shines in Stage 19 Sprint Victory at Vuelta a Espana

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen sprinted to victory at stage 19 of Vuelta a Espana, while overall leader Jonas Vingegaard extended his lead slightly over Joao Almeida. The stage involved a 160km flat route, with Mads Pedersen and Orluis Aular placing second and third. Vingegaard strategically gained four bonus seconds.

Updated: 13-09-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 02:41 IST
Philipsen Shines in Stage 19 Sprint Victory at Vuelta a Espana
Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen claimed victory in stage 19 of this year's Vuelta a Espana, delivering a standout sprint finish that left competitors trailing in his wake. He capitalized on a flat course and teamwork, marking his third win in the iconic event.

Jonas Vingegaard, the current overall leader, added a subtle yet significant four seconds to his advantage over main rival Joao Almeida, who faltered during a key sprint point in Salamanca. Philipsen's performance was supported by strategic moves from his Alpecin-Deceuninck team.

As Vingegaard edges closer to his first Vuelta triumph, his focus remains sharp ahead of the penultimate mountainous stage. With contenders like Tom Pidcock and Jai Hindley in pursuit, the stage is set for an intense finale filled with climbs and strategic play.

