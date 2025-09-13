Left Menu

Griffin Leads Procore Championship Amidst Ryder Cup Buzz

Ben Griffin leads the Procore Championship by three shots after a flawless 6-under 66. Amidst Ryder Cup teammates, including fellow rookie Russell Henley, Griffin remains focused on his current game. The ambiance and performance of Ryder Cup participants like Henley and Koivun, who shot a 66, highlight this thrilling event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Napa | Updated: 13-09-2025 09:40 IST
In a display of formidable golfing prowess, Ben Griffin surged to a commanding lead at the Procore Championship, shooting a bogey-free 66 for the second consecutive day. Griffin's three-shot lead came amid the palpable presence of Ryder Cup teammates strolling the greens.

While Ryder Cup rookies Russell Henley and top-ranked amateur Jackson Koivun trailed closely, spectators witnessed dramatic moments including Koivun's eagle at the par-5 12th. Henley, a Georgia resident and familiar face to Koivun, noted the invaluable preparation the tournament offers ahead of the Ryder Cup.

With ten players enshrined on the U.S. team, the event serves as a crucible to fine-tune their skills, maintaining competitive momentum. Griffin remains unwavering, concentrating on the present challenge amidst the looming Ryder Cup.

