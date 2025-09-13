Golden Triumphs and Grit at the Athletics World Championships

Evan Dunfee of Canada and Spain's Maria Perez captured the first golds at the Athletics World Championships. Dunfee achieved his maiden global win amidst high humidity, clocking in at 2:28:22. Perez, too, displayed dominating form, completing the race in 2:39:01.

Meanwhile, American discus champion Valarie Allman qualified comfortably for Sunday's final, maintaining her unbroken run in major competitions. Allman aims to convert her series of bronze medals into a coveted world title this year.

In men's shot put, Ryan Crouser impressed with a 23.37-meter throw despite an elbow injury. The U.S. team, alongside New Zealand's Tom Walsh, look strong contenders for the finals across events.

(With inputs from agencies.)