Left Menu

Golden Triumphs and Grit at the Athletics World Championships

Racewalkers Evan Dunfee and Maria Perez claimed gold at the Athletics World Championships amidst challenging conditions. Valarie Allman qualified easily for the discus final, while Ryan Crouser overcame injury to advance in shot put. The U.S. relay team set the pace in the 4x400 relay heats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 09:41 IST
Golden Triumphs and Grit at the Athletics World Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Evan Dunfee of Canada and Spain's Maria Perez captured the first golds at the Athletics World Championships. Dunfee achieved his maiden global win amidst high humidity, clocking in at 2:28:22. Perez, too, displayed dominating form, completing the race in 2:39:01.

Meanwhile, American discus champion Valarie Allman qualified comfortably for Sunday's final, maintaining her unbroken run in major competitions. Allman aims to convert her series of bronze medals into a coveted world title this year.

In men's shot put, Ryan Crouser impressed with a 23.37-meter throw despite an elbow injury. The U.S. team, alongside New Zealand's Tom Walsh, look strong contenders for the finals across events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
John Daly's Unfortunate Record: A 19-Stroke Saga on the PGA Tour Champions

John Daly's Unfortunate Record: A 19-Stroke Saga on the PGA Tour Champions

 Global
2
Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

 Global
3
Ozak AI and Pyth: Catalyzing the Future of Real-Time Financial Data

Ozak AI and Pyth: Catalyzing the Future of Real-Time Financial Data

 United States
4
PM to inaugurate projects, address public meeting virtually from Lengpui airport near Aizawl.

PM to inaugurate projects, address public meeting virtually from Lengpui air...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025