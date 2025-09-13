Cricket Under Scrutiny: Investigation into Alleged Sexual Misconduct

A prominent figure in the realm of English cricket is currently under police investigation following serious allegations of drink spiking and sexual assault involving two female victims. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has yet to issue a statement.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the individual, believed to be in his 40s, was interviewed under caution by Scotland Yard back in June after the alleged incident at a pub in the SW6 district of south-west London. This area covers Fulham and Parsons Green.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating the alleged incident that took place on 22 May. While no arrests have been made, the probe continues. At a broader level, cricket authorities face increasing demands to tackle misconduct within the sport.

