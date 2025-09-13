Left Menu

Epic Showdown at the 20th Delhi Half Marathon: World-Class Runners Set to Compete

The 20th Delhi Half Marathon boasts an impressive lineup with defending champion Alemaddis Eyayu and standout athletes like Jemal Mekonen and Paris Marathon champion Benard Biwott. The race offers a prize of USD 260,000, with additional bonuses for record-breaking performances, ensuring a thrilling competition.

Defending champion Alemaddis Eyayu and fellow Ethiopian Jemal Mekonen are set to headline the 20th Delhi Half Marathon, a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, slated for October 12. This year promises a stellar lineup as Mekonen, part of Ethiopia's 2017 gold medal team, will lead the men's field on his first race in India.

Alongside Mekonen, notable participants include Kenya's Paris Marathon champion Benard Biwott and Olympic 5000m silver medallist Ronald Kwemoi, who will be making his half-marathon debut. In total, eight runners with sub-60-minute records are expected to make the event fiercely competitive.

In the women's category, Eyayu will face strong contenders such as Kenya's Lilian Rengeruk, Ethiopia's former world record holder Ababel Yeshanesh, and Kenya's 2023 bronze medallist Catherine Amangole. A USD 260,000 prize purse is at stake, with a USD 12,000 bonus for those breaking the event record, heightening the race's intensity.

