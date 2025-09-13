Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League: Fostering a Sports Revolution

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath supports the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League, emphasizing sports culture. UPKL aims to empower youth and enhance Kabaddi's prominence. Season 2 is set for December 25, building on the success of Season 1. The state plans to create world-class sports infrastructure and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-09-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 11:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League: Fostering a Sports Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) is gaining momentum with the backing of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Scheduled for a December 25 launch, the second season promises to build on the massive success of its predecessor, with support aimed at nurturing the state's sports culture.

In a recent meeting, Sambhav Jain, the founder and director of SJ Uplift Kabaddi Pvt. Ltd., expressed gratitude for the government's continued support. Jain emphasized that the upcoming season is committed to empowering youth, discovering grassroots talent, and elevating Kabaddi as a symbol of aspiration.

The Chief Minister underscored the state's dedication to sports by promising the development of world-class infrastructure. His commitment to the league further demonstrates a vision of sports as a catalyst for youth engagement and community development, as well as a source of state pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

 India
2
Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

 India
3
Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

 India
4
Argentina Triumphs with Last-Minute Defense Against Australia

Argentina Triumphs with Last-Minute Defense Against Australia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025