Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League: Fostering a Sports Revolution

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) is gaining momentum with the backing of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Scheduled for a December 25 launch, the second season promises to build on the massive success of its predecessor, with support aimed at nurturing the state's sports culture.

In a recent meeting, Sambhav Jain, the founder and director of SJ Uplift Kabaddi Pvt. Ltd., expressed gratitude for the government's continued support. Jain emphasized that the upcoming season is committed to empowering youth, discovering grassroots talent, and elevating Kabaddi as a symbol of aspiration.

The Chief Minister underscored the state's dedication to sports by promising the development of world-class infrastructure. His commitment to the league further demonstrates a vision of sports as a catalyst for youth engagement and community development, as well as a source of state pride.

