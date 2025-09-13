Left Menu

BCCI Navigates Sponsorship Transition Amidst New Gaming Regulations

The BCCI is in the process of finalizing a new jersey sponsor for Team India within two to three weeks, following the conclusion of their deal with Dream11 due to new gaming regulations. The Board is excluding companies involved in real-money gaming, betting, and certain other industries from the bidding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce a new jersey sponsor for the national cricket team within the next two to three weeks, as confirmed by Vice President Rajiv Shukla. This decision follows the BCCI's recent termination of its contract with Dream11 after the enforcement of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which prohibits real-money gaming applications.

In response to the new regulations, the BCCI has issued a tender prohibiting companies linked to real-money gaming, betting, cryptocurrency, or alcoholic products from participating in the bidding process. Although many entities have shown interest, no frontrunner has yet been identified. Shukla mentioned that the successful bidder will be announced once finalised.

Additionally, Shukla addressed the recent 40% GST hike on IPL tickets, expressing hope that spectators will continue to attend games despite increased costs. He also defended the BCCI against criticism over tax exemptions, emphasizing that the organization pays taxes like any other corporate entity. Shukla highlighted ongoing efforts to grow women's cricket by ensuring salary parity and boosting spectator attendance at women's matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

