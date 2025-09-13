Navigating the India-Pakistan Cricket Diplomacy
Ryan ten Doeschate, India's Dutch fielding coach, speaks on the sensitive issue of India-Pakistan relations within cricket. He emphasizes separating sports from politics and highlights players' adherence to directives from the BCCI and Indian government, focusing solely on the game despite underlying tensions.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Ryan ten Doeschate, the Dutch fielding coach for India, addressed the contentious issue of India-Pakistan politics affecting cricket engagements, reaffirming that players are strictly adhering to guidelines issued by the BCCI and the Indian government.
He acknowledged the emotional weight carried by the players, driven by public sentiment, which has been a focal point of team discussions. Emphasizing the primary objective, he noted that the players are committed to focusing on cricket alone.
Despite understanding the public's sentiments, ten Doeschate reiterated the stance of separating sports from politics. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has urged players to concentrate on what they can control: their cricketing performance.
