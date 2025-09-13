Indian Wrestlers Face Early Exit at World Championships

Indian wrestlers encountered a tough start at the World Championships as all four grapplers were ousted on the first day of competition. Udit, competing in the 61kg category, suffered a defeat to Taiyrbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan, unable to score in a 0-2 loss.

Rohit, in the 70kg class, narrowly missed victory, falling 4-5 to Begijon Kuldashev of Uzbekistan despite a promising performance. His aspirations for a repechage entry ended when Kuldashev was eliminated in the subsequent round. In the 86kg event, Mukul Dahiya was overpowered 0-10 by American Zahid Valencia, who advanced to the quarterfinals. Dahiya's repechage hopes hinge on Valencia reaching the gold medal match, having progressed to the semifinals already.

Rajat Ruhal, competing in the 125kg heavyweight category, lost 2-5 to Hungary's Vlagyiszlav Balcajev. Despite securing a takedown, Ruhal couldn't maintain his lead, losing points to counter-attacks. With Udit, Rohit, and Ruhal out, India's medal chances now rely on Dahiya's repechage prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)