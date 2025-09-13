Ladakh Marathon: Racing Beyond Boundaries

In a remarkable display of enthusiasm, 1,650 runners, including students and individuals with disabilities, joined the 'Run for Fun' event of the 12th Ladakh Marathon on Saturday. The event has become a key fixture, promoting tourism and providing new economic opportunities for the local community.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta launched the marathon, highlighting its global prestige by attracting over 6,000 participants from more than 30 countries. The marathon has effectively placed Ladakh on the international sports map, thanks to its challenging high-altitude terrain and unique cultural landscape.

Gupta applauded the involvement of persons with disabilities, drawing attention to their inspiring determination. He encouraged youth engagement in sports, underscoring its benefits in fostering discipline, growth, and national pride. The marathon, with AIMS certification and iconic races, stands as a symbol of inclusivity and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)