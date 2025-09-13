Haryana: Nurturing India's Olympic Aspirations

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has urged athletes to set Olympic medal victories as their ultimate goal. Saini highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India emerging as a sporting superpower by 2036 and announced that Haryana is making significant strides in sports development towards achieving this target.

While addressing a gathering of badminton players at a tournament inauguration, Saini committed Rs 11 lakh to the Sports Promotion Society in Panchkula. He also welcomed nearly 2,000 shuttlers to the event. Emphasizing the importance of passion and sportsmanship, he underscored that sporting goals should not be confined to regional competitions like the Asian junior badminton tournament.

Positioning Haryana as a sports hub, Saini detailed the state's successful initiatives, including sports nurseries and modern infrastructure, which have bolstered its reputation. These developments have contributed significantly to the performance of Haryana's athletes on global platforms like the Olympic, Asian, and Commonwealth Games.