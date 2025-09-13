Left Menu

Bengaluru FC Reinstates Salaries Amid ISL Uncertainty

Bengaluru FC has reinstated salaries for its players and staff after temporarily suspending them due to uncertainty over the Indian Super League (ISL). This comes as the AIFF and FSDL move to address league issues. Meanwhile, Odisha FC awaits clarity on financials and ISL dates before committing to future participation.

  • India

In a significant development for Indian football, Bengaluru FC, led by India striker Sunil Chhetri, has reinstated the salaries of its first-team players and staff. The club's decision reverses the suspension enacted earlier due to uncertainties involving the future of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The salary cuts were initially triggered by the delay in the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement between league organizers. However, recent agreements between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) promise to resolve these uncertainties, allowing the ISL season to tentatively begin in December.

Odisha FC, however, remains cautious, opting out of the upcoming Super Cup. Club owner Rohan Sharma expressed the challenges of operating without clear financial receivables and league start dates. Citing the need for transparency, Sharma asserted that without proper information, engaging in the league remains risky.

