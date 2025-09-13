Dominant Sri Lankan Bowlers Stifle Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash
Sri Lankan bowlers, spearheaded by Wanindu Hasaranga, restricted Bangladesh to a subpar 139 for 5 in their Asia Cup match. Hasaranga took two vital wickets alongside contributions from Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera. Bangladesh's middle order recovered slightly with Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali's partnership.
In a decisive Group B Asia Cup match, Sri Lanka's bowlers, masterfully led by spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, reduced Bangladesh to a modest 139 for 5. It was a clinical performance that saw the visitors struggle from the onset.
Returning from a hamstring injury, Hasaranga's two crucial wickets alongside pacers Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera curtailed Bangladesh's scoring opportunities. The duo of Thushara and Chameera each claimed early breakthroughs, unsettling the Bangladesh batting lineup right from the start.
Bangladesh's innings woes were somewhat remedied by a resilient 86-run partnership between Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali for the sixth wicket, offering a semblance of stability. Yet, their challenge was left more daunting by the imposing Sri Lankan attack.
