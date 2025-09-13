Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Trials, and Team Changes

Aaron Judge recently made history, securing fourth place on the Yankees' all-time home run list, during a victorious game against the Red Sox. The Yankees dominated with pitching excellence from Luis Gil.

US sprinter Erriyon Knighton's doping ban caused a stir, as his agent criticized the decision. The world championships saw stellar performances, particularly from Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson.

In a major development, the Portland Trail Blazers' sale is pending NBA board approval. Additionally, setbacks like Corey Perry's injury and Austin Ekeler's torn Achilles mark significant blows for their respective teams.