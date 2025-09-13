Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Trials, and Team Changes
A roundup of recent sports news includes Aaron Judge's home run achievement, Erriyon Knighton's doping ban, the Trail Blazers' sale, impressive performances at the world championships, and updates on athletes' injuries. The U.S. shines in the 4x400m relay, while Pitts and West Virginia extend their rivalry series.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:28 IST
Aaron Judge recently made history, securing fourth place on the Yankees' all-time home run list, during a victorious game against the Red Sox. The Yankees dominated with pitching excellence from Luis Gil.
US sprinter Erriyon Knighton's doping ban caused a stir, as his agent criticized the decision. The world championships saw stellar performances, particularly from Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson.
In a major development, the Portland Trail Blazers' sale is pending NBA board approval. Additionally, setbacks like Corey Perry's injury and Austin Ekeler's torn Achilles mark significant blows for their respective teams.
