American Sprinters Shine Bright at Tokyo World Championships

Amidst the bustling metropolis of Tokyo, American sprinters Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles rediscovered their stride at the 2025 World Championships. Both athletes clinched victories in their preliminary 100-meter heats, marking a promising turn as they aim for year-end triumphs.

Despite his underdog status following setbacks, Lyles clocked in at 9.95 seconds, an improvement fueled by recent adjustments in his training. Similarly, Richardson, recovering from an injury-laden year, posted her best performance of the season, completing the race in 11.03 seconds.

Further bolstering the American delegation, Ryan Crouser won his third successive world title in shot put, while Beatrice Chebet dominated the women's 10,000 meters, extending her Olympic legacy. As the championships continue, U.S. teams eye further success, exemplified by the winning performance of the 4x400 mixed relay team.

(With inputs from agencies.)