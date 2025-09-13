Left Menu

Tides Turn at FIDE Grand Swiss: Nihal Sarin's Hopes Diminish

Indian chess Grandmaster Nihal Sarin's journey towards the Candidates tournament faced a challenge after losing to France's Alireza Firouzja in the ninth round of the FIDE Grand Swiss. As the tournament nears its conclusion, Sarin, along with other Indian players, inches closer to either triumph or disappointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samarkand | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:53 IST
Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin's ambitions to secure a spot in the Candidates tournament took a hit with a loss against Alireza Firouzja of France in the FIDE Grand Swiss's ninth round.

With only two rounds remaining, Sarin remains at six points, needing to win his last games to contend for a top-two finish. Despite a grueling seven-hour match, Sarin was unable to stave off defeat in an inferior endgame, as Firouzja capitalized on his lead.

In the women's section, R Vaishali held firm with a draw against China's Yuxin Song, keeping her joint second at 6.5 points. In their respective categories, both Nihal Sarin and Vaishali remain key contenders representing India's hopes in a fiercely competitive field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

