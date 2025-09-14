Left Menu

Premier League Drama: Newcomers Shine as Arsenal and Tottenham Dominate

Ange Postecoglou's return to the Premier League saw Nottingham Forest fall 3-0 to Arsenal, energized by new signings like Martin Zubimendi. Meanwhile, Nick Woltemade scored a debut goal for Newcastle. Tottenham capitalized on a red card to defeat West Ham, showcasing their potential under manager Thomas Frank.

Updated: 14-09-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 00:17 IST
Ange Postecoglou experienced a tough Premier League return as Nottingham Forest lost 3-0 to Arsenal, who were boosted by fresh signings like Martin Zubimendi. Postecoglou, hired this week, saw his team struggle at Emirates Stadium, while Arsenal solidified their status as strong title contenders.

In other Premier League action, German international Nick Woltemade scored on his debut for Newcastle United, who defeated Wolverhampton 1-0. Woltemade joined Newcastle for a club-record fee, marking a promising start to his tenure at St. James' Park with his decisive header.

Tottenham took advantage of a red card for Tomas Soucek to dominate West Ham 3-0. Under new manager Thomas Frank, Spurs are thriving with three wins from four matches. The Premier League picture is already taking shape with Arsenal, Tottenham, and Liverpool leading the charge.

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

