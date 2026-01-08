Injury Setback for Newcastle’s Fabian Schär

Newcastle United faced a grim moment on Wednesday when defender Fabian Schär sustained a serious ankle injury during their Premier League clash with Leeds United. The injury necessitated immediate medical attention, leading to him being stretchered off the pitch.

The incident occurred in the second half at St. James' Park, where Schär's left leg became trapped under Leeds' striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin during a ball challenge. Displaying visible distress, the 34-year-old Swiss and former international player was unable to continue.

This development compounds Newcastle's defensive woes, as the team is also coping with the absence of Dan Burn, further highlighting the club's current struggles with maintaining a fit and available squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)