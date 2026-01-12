Left Menu

Guardiola's League Cup Challenge: Facing Newcastle's Late Goal Surge

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City's manager, prefers a single-leg League Cup semi-final against Newcastle due to their late-game scoring prowess. Newcastle recently defeated Leeds and City with last-minute goals. Ahead of the match, Guardiola is cautious about player injuries, aiming to maintain City's second-place Premier League standing.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed his preference for a single-leg League Cup semi-final against Newcastle United, citing the hosts' knack for scoring in the dying minutes of matches. Guardiola highlighted how Newcastle's recent encounters showcased their ability to clinch victories late in the game.

Newcastle's recent performances underscore this trend. They advanced in the FA Cup by defeating Bournemouth on penalties after Anthony Gordon's added-time goal pushed the game into extra time. Similarly, two late strikes secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Leeds United, while Harvey Barnes' 70th-minute goal sealed a 2-1 win against City last November.

As Manchester City prepares to face Newcastle in the first leg, Guardiola is cautious about player injuries, given City's position six points behind Arsenal in the Premier League. He is also mindful of the recently returned Rayan Ait-Nouri from the Africa Cup of Nations, aiming to avoid any risks to players' health during the Cup clash.

