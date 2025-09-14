Sports Highlights: Record-Breaking Achievements and Unexpected Moves

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees achieved a remarkable milestone by securing fourth place on the franchise's all-time home run list. His 362nd career homer propelled the Yankees to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Meanwhile, Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal avoided serious injury after leaving a game with abdominal tightness.

In team movements, the New Orleans Saints acquired wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk from the New England Patriots, exchanging future draft picks. Owen Caissie was recalled by the Chicago Cubs from Triple-A Iowa, while Xavier Worthy's absence for a pivotal Kansas City Chiefs game was confirmed due to a shoulder injury. The Atlanta Falcons elevated Parker Romo to replace kicker Younghoe Koo.

The United States continued its dominance in mixed relays, clinching the 4x400m mixed relay gold in the world championships. The Dallas Cowboys solidified their roster by extending Tyler Smith's contract to a record-high for an NFL guard. Brock Bowers' return to practice marks a much-needed boost for the Raiders ahead of their game against the Chargers.