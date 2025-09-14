Golden Triumph: Jaismine Lamboria Secures World Championship Featherweight Title

In a historic feat for Indian boxing, Jaismine Lamboria captured the featherweight title at the World Championships, defeating Poland's Julia Szeremeta with a decisive 4-1 victory. The 24-year-old became the ninth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion, joining an esteemed list that includes six-time winner Mary Kom.

Jaismine faced early challenges in the bout as Szeremeta took the lead in the opening round. However, showcasing adaptability and skill, Jaismine adjusted her strategy, effectively managing the fight's distance and delivering powerful combinations that swayed the judges' decision in her favor.

Meanwhile, Nupur Sheoran secured a commendable silver after a narrow loss to Agata Kaczmarska, while Pooja Rani earned a bronze following a split decision against Emily Asquith. The tournament highlighted the prowess and resilience of Indian women boxers on the global stage.