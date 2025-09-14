Left Menu

Max Verstappen: Conquering the Legendary Nürburgring

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen competed in the Nürburgring Endurance Series, finishing seventh. In a break from the F1 schedule, he raced a Porsche Cayman GT4 on the historic track, attracting significant fanfare. His participation brought excitement to the event in addition to his recent Italian Grand Prix win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nurburg | Updated: 14-09-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 09:35 IST
Max Verstappen: Conquering the Legendary Nürburgring

Formula 1 sensation Max Verstappen recently thrilled fans by stepping into a different racing arena—the Nürburgring Endurance Series. The Dutch driver, fresh off his Italian Grand Prix victory, surprised the motorsport community by participating in the event, where he impressively finished seventh out of 19 competitors.

Verstappen seized the opportunity presented by gaps in the F1 calendar to dabble in endurance racing. Taking to the challenging Nürburgring Nordschleife, he piloted a Porsche Cayman GT4 through a grueling four-hour race. The historic circuit is famous for its complexity, length, and storied past, attributes that Verstappen has long admired.

His presence electrified the atmosphere, drawing fans eager to catch a glimpse of their hero. Amid tightened security measures, Verstappen's paddock was a center of attention, with privacy screens ensuring an exclusive environment. Attention now shifts to the upcoming F1 race in Azerbaijan next weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jovic Sets Up Exciting Showdown with Arango at Guadalajara Open

Jovic Sets Up Exciting Showdown with Arango at Guadalajara Open

 Mexico
2
Thane Court Acquits 17 in 2015 Rioting Case Due to Investigation Lapses

Thane Court Acquits 17 in 2015 Rioting Case Due to Investigation Lapses

 India
3
Tragic Double Murder Shocks Ramnagar: Brothers Shot Dead

Tragic Double Murder Shocks Ramnagar: Brothers Shot Dead

 India
4
SSC Exams Underway Amidst Stringent Security Protocols

SSC Exams Underway Amidst Stringent Security Protocols

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025