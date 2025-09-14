Left Menu

Ingebrigtsen's Stunning Setback: Olympic Champ Fails to Advance in 1,500 Meters

Former Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen faltered in the 1,500 meters at the world championships in Japan. Finishing eighth in his heat, the Norwegian missed the semifinals, surprising many. Despite his recent successes, an Achilles injury slowed him. Controversies with rivals Jake Wightman and Josh Kerr add more drama.

In a shock twist at the world championships in Japan, former Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen failed to progress beyond the first round in the 1,500 meters event. The race, renowned for its fierce competition, was missing one of its dramatic figures as Ingebrigtsen finished eighth in his heat.

Ingebrigtsen, who had recently triumphed in the 1,500 and 3,000 meters at the indoor worlds, was struggling with an Achilles injury, marking this as his first race since capturing those titles. Despite his earlier expectations, he could not advance to the semifinals, surprising the athletics community.

The 1,500 meters race has seen ongoing drama involving Ingebrigtsen, Jake Wightman, Josh Kerr, and Olympic champion Cole Hocker. These rivalries have been marked by controversies, especially regarding pacing strategies that Ingebrigtsen often employs. While Ingebrigtsen assures his readiness for the 5,000, questions remain about his competitiveness in these prestigious championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

