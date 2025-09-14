Terence Crawford's Unprecedented Triumph: The New King of Super Middleweight

In a sensational display of boxing mastery, Terence Crawford cemented his place in history by clinching a unanimous victory over Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. The bout, held at the iconic Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, saw Crawford capture the undisputed super middleweight title with scores of 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 from the judges.

Known for his tactical acumen and rapid hand speed, Crawford, who has become the first male boxer to hold undisputed championship titles in three weight classes, executed a meticulous game plan that neutralized Alvarez's power assaults. The gripping contest had spectators at the edge of their seats as it unfolded over 12 intense rounds.

Despite the defeat, Alvarez held his head high, acknowledging the skills of his counterpart and highlighting his own legacy in the sport. Other notable outcomes included victories for Callum Walsh and a draw between Christian Mbilli and Lester Martinez, adding to a captivating night for boxing enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)