Olympic Medallist's Weight Mishap Casts Shadow on Indian Wrestling Prospects

Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat was disqualified from the World Championship in Zagreb due to being overweight by 1.7kg. This incident, coupled with another recent disqualification, raises concerns about weight management among Indian wrestlers. It's uncertain if Sehrawat will face penalties from the Wrestling Federation of India.

Updated: 14-09-2025 14:17 IST
Aman Sehrawat
  • Country:
  • India

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat, an Olympic bronze medallist, faced disqualification at the World Championship in Zagreb, Croatia, due to exceeding the weight limit by 1.7kg. The incident has raised concerns within the Indian contingent about weight management and discipline among wrestlers competing at international levels.

Sehrawat arrived in Zagreb for a training camp prior to the championship, but failed to meet the 57kg weight category requirements, surprising many since he had ample time to adjust. This marks another setback for India after a similar disqualification of Neha Sangwan from the U20 Worlds, highlighting persistent issues with weight compliance.

Despite expectations, Sehrawat's inability to adhere to weight regulations has drawn attention to the responsibilities of athletes. With significant funds spent on training and participation, the Wrestling Federation of India now faces a question of whether to impose sanctions on Sehrawat as seen in Sangwan's case.

