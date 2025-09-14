Protests and Police: The Spanish Vuelta's Tumultuous Finale

On Sunday, more than 1,500 police officers have been deployed ahead of the Spanish Vuelta's final stage in Madrid amidst expected pro-Palestinian protests. The cycling race, spanning three weeks, has seen recurring disruptions focusing on Premier Tech, an Israeli-owned team.

Protest actions turned the event into a diplomatic battleground, causing significant alterations to the race format. Out of the last ten days, six were disrupted or shortened, leading to over 20 arrests. A significant incident involved a protester causing a crash by running ahead of cyclists with a Palestine flag.

As security concerns persist, the final stage's route was reduced by 5 kilometers in the Spanish capital. Nonetheless, amid heavy security, Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike is on track to win the Vuelta, securing his third Grand Tour title following victories in the Tour de France in 2022 and 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)