Protests and Police: The Spanish Vuelta's Tumultuous Finale
The Spanish Vuelta's final stage in Madrid is heavily guarded with over 1,500 police officers due to pro-Palestinian protests against the Israeli team, Premier Tech. Despite disruptions and arrests, Jonas Vingegaard is poised for victory, securing his third Grand Tour title after overcoming safety concerns and abbreviated routes.
On Sunday, more than 1,500 police officers have been deployed ahead of the Spanish Vuelta's final stage in Madrid amidst expected pro-Palestinian protests. The cycling race, spanning three weeks, has seen recurring disruptions focusing on Premier Tech, an Israeli-owned team.
Protest actions turned the event into a diplomatic battleground, causing significant alterations to the race format. Out of the last ten days, six were disrupted or shortened, leading to over 20 arrests. A significant incident involved a protester causing a crash by running ahead of cyclists with a Palestine flag.
As security concerns persist, the final stage's route was reduced by 5 kilometers in the Spanish capital. Nonetheless, amid heavy security, Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike is on track to win the Vuelta, securing his third Grand Tour title following victories in the Tour de France in 2022 and 2023.
