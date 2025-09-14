A Race Against Time: Hudson-Smith's Semi-Final Struggles

In a challenging display, Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith narrowly secured a spot in the semi-finals at the world 400m championships on Sunday. Despite a strong world ranking, Hudson-Smith dealt with hip discomfort, visibly struggling through his heat.

The Olympic silver medallist appeared off-balance during the race, favoring one leg. This affected his final sprint, as he fell short of a top-three finish, crucial for automatic qualification, and collapsed after crossing the line.

Clocking a time of 44.68 seconds, Hudson-Smith advanced as one of the fastest losers. He now faces a pressing need to swiftly recuperate ahead of Tuesday's semi-final in a notably open competition without American Olympic champion Quincy Hall.

(With inputs from agencies.)