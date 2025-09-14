Left Menu

India Faces Setback at World Wrestling Championships

India's hopes at the World Wrestling Championships faltered as key wrestler Aman Sehrawat was disqualified for being overweight. Despite initial victories, Deepak Punia and others failed to advance. Some hope remains with Mukul Dahiya in the bronze medal race, while others look to make their mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zagreb | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:34 IST
India's prospects at the World Wrestling Championships were dealt a severe blow on Sunday when Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat was disqualified. Sehrawat, competing in the 57kg men's freestyle category, was unable to compete due to being 1.7kg over the weight limit. His premature exit left India without one of its top contenders.

Deepak Punia, a 2019 world championship medallist, started strong in the non-Olympic 92kg weight category by defeating Austria's Benjamin Geril 6-1. However, his campaign was cut short following a narrow 3-4 defeat to Azerbaijan's Osman Nurmagomedov. Similar disappointments were faced by Vikash Singh and Amit in their respective weight classes, both exiting early.

On a positive note, Mukul Dahiya successfully advanced to the bronze medal round after his repechage win. He is set to face Iran's Kamran Ghasempour for a shot at the podium. Meanwhile, other Indian hopefuls, including Sujit Kalkal, Vicky, and female wrestlers Nishu and Sarika, are preparing to begin their campaigns.

