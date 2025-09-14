India Faces Setback at World Wrestling Championships

India's prospects at the World Wrestling Championships were dealt a severe blow on Sunday when Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat was disqualified. Sehrawat, competing in the 57kg men's freestyle category, was unable to compete due to being 1.7kg over the weight limit. His premature exit left India without one of its top contenders.

Deepak Punia, a 2019 world championship medallist, started strong in the non-Olympic 92kg weight category by defeating Austria's Benjamin Geril 6-1. However, his campaign was cut short following a narrow 3-4 defeat to Azerbaijan's Osman Nurmagomedov. Similar disappointments were faced by Vikash Singh and Amit in their respective weight classes, both exiting early.

On a positive note, Mukul Dahiya successfully advanced to the bronze medal round after his repechage win. He is set to face Iran's Kamran Ghasempour for a shot at the podium. Meanwhile, other Indian hopefuls, including Sujit Kalkal, Vicky, and female wrestlers Nishu and Sarika, are preparing to begin their campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)