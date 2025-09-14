Left Menu

Marquez Triumphs at San Marino GP, Nears Seventh MotoGP Title

Marc Marquez of Ducati overcame a challenge from Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi to win the San Marino Grand Prix, after crashing during the sprint race. His victory not only redeemed him but also brought him closer to securing his seventh MotoGP title. Marquez now holds a record-breaking 512 points for the season.

San Marino Grand Prix

In a spectacular showdown at the San Marino Grand Prix, Ducati's Marc Marquez defied the odds, fending off a stiff challenge from Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi. Marquez, who had been unceremoniously ousted in Saturday's sprint race after a crash, seized victory to pull closer to the coveted MotoGP title.

Starting from the second row, the Spanish rider overtook rival Bezzecchi on the 12th lap, securing his place at the front and ultimately claiming his 11th race win of the season. This triumphant performance sees Marquez setting a new record with 512 points in a single season.

Meanwhile, Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing finished third, trailing significantly behind his elder brother Marc, who is now poised to clinch his seventh championship title at the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix, holding a commanding 182-point lead.

