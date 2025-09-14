Valarie Allman Achieves Long-Awaited World Discus Triumph

Left Menu

Valarie Allman, American double Olympic discus champion, won her first world title in Tokyo after an impressive throw. Jorinde van Klinken of the Netherlands secured silver and Cuba's Silinda Morales claimed bronze. Allman described the win as a dream come true, marking a full-circle moment in her career.

Updated: 14-09-2025 18:42 IST
American discus thrower Valarie Allman, who is a double Olympic champion, achieved a significant milestone by clinching her first world title in Tokyo. Allman's winning throw registered at 69.48 metres, sealing the victory she had long pursued after earning bronzes in previous championships.

Allman's journey to this gold was marked by nerves and pressure, which she overcame to perform in front of a crowd of 50,000. Her triumph fulfilled a personal ambition, leaving her feeling complete in her career after years of striving for this achievement.

In a competitive event, Jorinde van Klinken from the Netherlands earned silver, and Cuba's Silinda Morales took bronze with a personal best. Despite challenges, Allman remained focused and is now looking forward to future opportunities in the sport.

