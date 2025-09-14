Jimmy Gressier Stuns with 10,000m Gold in Tokyo

In a stunning upset at the Tokyo World Championships, French runner Jimmy Gressier claimed gold in the men's 10,000 meters. The 28-year-old executed a perfectly timed sprint in the final straight, crossing the finish line at 28:55.77.

The race unfolded under challenging conditions, with competitors contending with stifling heat. Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia, a former world silver medalist, attempted a break on the final lap but was overtaken by Gressier in the closing meters. Kejelcha secured silver with a time of 28:55.83.

Completing the podium was Sweden's Andreas Almgren, who took bronze with a time of 28:56.02. Gressier's victory marks a career milestone, establishing him as a formidable force on the global stage.

