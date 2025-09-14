Left Menu

Jimmy Gressier Stuns with 10,000m Gold in Tokyo

French athlete Jimmy Gressier shocked the world by winning gold in the men's 10,000 meters at the Tokyo World Championships, clocking in at 28:55.77. He overtook Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, who claimed silver, in the final meters to claim his first global title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a stunning upset at the Tokyo World Championships, French runner Jimmy Gressier claimed gold in the men's 10,000 meters. The 28-year-old executed a perfectly timed sprint in the final straight, crossing the finish line at 28:55.77.

The race unfolded under challenging conditions, with competitors contending with stifling heat. Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia, a former world silver medalist, attempted a break on the final lap but was overtaken by Gressier in the closing meters. Kejelcha secured silver with a time of 28:55.83.

Completing the podium was Sweden's Andreas Almgren, who took bronze with a time of 28:56.02. Gressier's victory marks a career milestone, establishing him as a formidable force on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

