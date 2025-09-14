Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Sprints into History with World Championship Win

American sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden capped a remarkable season by clinching the women's 100 metres world title in a record-breaking 10.61 seconds. This achievement marked the fastest time ever recorded at a world championship event.

Rivalries and expectations built up to the race were overshadowed as Jefferson-Wooden surged ahead from the start, securing her first global title. Unwavering in form, she has remained undefeated over the 100m distance this season.

Reflecting on her win, Jefferson-Wooden expressed elation and shared her anticipation for the 200 metres. Despite previous challenges at the Olympics, the sprinter's latest victory demonstrates perseverance and unyielding commitment to excellence in track events.