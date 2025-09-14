Left Menu

Seville's Scorching Victory: From Redemption to Gold in Tokyo

Oblique Seville clinched the 100 meters gold in Tokyo with a personal best of 9.77 seconds, leading a Jamaican 1-2 finish. Despite a shaky start in the heats, Seville finished strong ahead of Kishane Thompson, with Noah Lyles taking bronze. Usain Bolt witnessed Seville's triumph, marking a return to Jamaican dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 20:00 IST
Seville

Oblique Seville stunned the athletics world by clinching the 100 meters gold in Tokyo with a personal best time of 9.77 seconds, leading a remarkable Jamaican 1-2 finish. Olympic silver medallist Kishane Thompson followed closely in 9.82 seconds.

Defending world champion Noah Lyles secured bronze with a season-best 9.89 seconds, as the United States lost the title for the first time since 2015. Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt was present in the stands, cheering on his fellow Jamaicans while having predicted a Thompson win earlier.

Seville, who had a promising run at the previous Olympics but finished last in the final, showed resilience this year. He overcame a difficult start in the heats to dominate the semis and secured a near-perfect finish in the finals. Lyles, despite a delayed start due to injury, expressed satisfaction with his performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

